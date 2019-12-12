Blue Ridge Parkway closing early due to weather, Illuminights to remain open

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Parkway will be closing early Thursday due to projected weather, but Illuminights will still be decking the halls.

The parkway is set to close at 2:30 p.m., eliminating that entrance to Explore Park. People who still plan on going to Illuminights will have to use the entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road, 24014.

Have tickets to Illuminights? Don’t worry! While Illuminights is closing early at 9 p.m., you’re able to head over at any time, despite the entrance time printed on your ticket.

If you want to move your ticket to a different night, call 540-387-6078 ext. 0.

Below are directions to Rutrough Road:

From Interstate 581, take exit 6 and turn left onto Elm Avenue heading towards Vinton. At the third stoplight, turn right on 13th Street (changes to Bennington Ave. along the river), follow to the roundabout at the intersection with Riverland Road (Route 116) circling clockwise all the way around the intersection to head eastbound. Immediately take next left turn onto Rutrough Road (Route 658). The service entrance is 3.9 miles the left at 3900 Rutrough Road.