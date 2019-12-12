’I pray God may give you the strength to move forward’: Convicted murderer receives two life sentences in Bedford County murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Less than 24 hours after being found guilty, now-convicted capital murderer Kevin Soto-Bonilla learned his fate.

During the lunch break of Thursday’s sentencing proceedings, his legal counsel and the Commonwealth came to the following agreement:

Soto-Bonilla will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole

Soto-Bonilla will accept responsibility and his role in the murder of Raymond Wood in March 2017

When the hearing resumed, Soto-Bonilla pleaded guilty to the jury’s verdict, which declared him guilty of capital murder, abduction and gang participation, but not guilty of robbery.

When asked if he is guilty, he responded, “I am guilty under verdict of the jury.”

He also addressed Raymond Wood’s mother, saying, “I am very sorry to the Wood family. I imagine how a mother would feel. I feel it from my heart and I pray God may give you the strength to move forward. “

On the charge of capital murder, Soto-Bonilla was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On the charge of abduction, he was sentenced to life in prison.

On the charge of gang participation, he was sentenced to 10 years, the maximum sentence for that charge.

The sentences will be served consecutively and as part of the agreement with the Commonwealth, Soto-Bonilla waived his rights to appeal.

According to the judge, Soto-Bonilla had the right to change his plea anytime before sentencing.