Alleged MS-13 gang member found guilty of Bedford County capital murder in teen’s death

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A jury convicted Kevin Soto-Bonilla of multiple charges, including capital murder, on Wednesday.

These charges are connected with the 2017 murder of teenager Raymond Wood in Bedford County.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Soto-Bonilla was found guilty of abduction and gang participation. He was found not guilty of the robbery charge against him.

Soto-Bonilla is one of the six men who’s been charged in connection with Wood’s death.

Bedford County investigators found Wood’s body on Roaring Run Road in March 2017.

The jury will come back at 9 a.m. Thursday to go over the sentence recommendation, which could be the death penalty.