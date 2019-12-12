Illuminights offering free shuttling from Roanoke on select dates

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – To make it easier for people to get to Explore Park and enjoy Illuminights, free shuttling will be available for five nights.

Visitors may park in the Carilion Clinic Riverside Parking Garage and pick up a shuttle on Dec. 15, 20, 21, 22, or 23.

Buses will depart every half-hour beginning at 6 p.m. with the last return shuttle departing from Explore Park at 11 p.m.

Carilion Clinic Riverside Parking Garage is located at 1 Riverside Circle and guests are asked to use the entrance facing Reserve Avenue.

By riding the shuttle, you’ll also receive a $4 discount on admission. Those who pre-ordered their tickets have already received that discount.