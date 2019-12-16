Crews working to extinguish Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews are battling a house fire on Stokes Street in Danville, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Firefighters are using four engines and a ladder truck as they work to put out the flames.

The 911 call came in at about 5:15 p.m. and all occupants were able to get out of the home.

At this time, there are no reported injuries, according to a city official.

Danville Fire Department battling a fire at 758 Stokes Street on Dec. 16, 2019.