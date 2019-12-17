Santa Claus brings holiday cheer to Illuminights

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – What makes 500,000 lights shine even brighter? A visit from Santa Claus, of course!

Santa Claus visited the popular Roanoke County holiday lights attraction at Explore Park on Monday night.

Santa is available for stories and photos at Illuminights on the following dates: Dec. 16-19 and 23.

