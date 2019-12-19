Illuminights offers free shuttle from Carilion Riverside

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend, you can save money and get a free shuttle Illuminights in Explore Park.

Starting Friday and running until Monday, you can get a free shuttle from Carilion Riverside Parking Garage and get a $4 discount off gate admission prices.

Busses will leave every half hour starting at 6 p.m., with the last return shuttle departing from Explore Park at 11 p.m.

Carilion Riverside Parking Garage is located at 1 Riverside Circle and guests are asked to use the entrance facing Reserve Avenue.

For more information, visit the Illuminights website or call 540-387-6078.