Security company works with local churches to keep congregations safe

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Safety is once again a top concern in places of worship after a deadly shooting Sunday at a church in Texas.

Investigators are still working to figure out why a gunman opened fire, killing two people at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

Executive Security Concepts, which is based in Roanoke, is helping places of worship keep their congregations safe.

The company recently contracted with two local churches to provide armed security and safety team consulting.

“They really didn’t do this because of anything locally. But they are using great foresight and seeing what’s going on around the nation. They decided they want to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Ragone, the company’s owner.

Executive Security Concepts has been providing safety and security globally since 2005.