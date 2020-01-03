FarmBurguesa holds Grandin Village soft opening
During the soft opening, you can stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m
ROANOKE, Va. – After months of delay, there’s now a new restaurant open in Grandin Village!
FarmBurguesa held its soft opening on Friday.
The farm-to-table burger restaurant won’t officially for a few more weeks, it will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Grandin Village location offers three times as many seats as the original Vinton restaurant.
“We greeted our guests this morning. Everyone was clapping. We had a warming welcome into the neighborhood,” said FarmBurguesa co-owner Jimmy Delgado.
The restaurant was originally scheduled to open during the summer but had setbacks with permits and contractors.
The ribbon-cutting and ceremony are scheduled for Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.
