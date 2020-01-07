40ºF

Local News

Lynchburg police searching for alleged Walmart theives

Suspects left in gold Chevy Impala, police say

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Lynchburg police are searching for two men who stole from a local Walmart.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police in Lynchburg are searching for two men they say stole from a local Walmart last week.

Security camera footage from the Walmart on Old Forest Road showed the two men whom police say left with “an undisclosed amount of property” on Thursday at about 6 a.m.

Police said the men left in a gold Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Officer Turner at 434-942-8256 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online.

