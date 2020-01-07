Lynchburg police searching for alleged Walmart theives

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police in Lynchburg are searching for two men they say stole from a local Walmart last week.

Security camera footage from the Walmart on Old Forest Road showed the two men whom police say left with “an undisclosed amount of property” on Thursday at about 6 a.m.

Police said the men left in a gold Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Officer Turner at 434-942-8256 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online.