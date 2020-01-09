Bonsack Chick-fil-A thanking officers with free food for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Honoring those who keep our communities safe.

Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

You can do something as simple as send a note of thanks to your local, county or state police agency, but some people are going above and beyond.

The Pulaski Police Department received a free lunch along with some baked goods, courtesy of Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge.

The Bonsack Chick-Fil-A is offering a free sandwich or 8-count nugget.

If you're not in uniform, all you have to do is show your badge.

It's a small token of appreciation that they've done every year since the unofficial holiday was created in 2015.

"It's a great opportunity for us to just thank these men and women for what they do, for risking their lives every day and for serving our community," said Jourdan Markey, marketing director for the Bonsack Chick-Fil-A.

Law enforcement officers can get it on this deal until 10 p.m. Thursday.