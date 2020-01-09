Pulaski County man arrested on 40 child pornography counts

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old Pulaski County man faces dozens of child pornography charges after being arrested on Thursday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, along with members of the Virginia State Police High Tech Crimes Division, executed a search warrant on Camelot Road in Pulaski County and arrested Travis Doerzaph.

Doerzaph is charged with 40 felony counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Before Doerzaph’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about the distribution of child pornography which began an investigation that led to the execution of the search warrant on Camelot Road.

Doerzaph is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

This is still an active investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.