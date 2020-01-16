Round Town: wedding shows

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center is home to the Greater Virginia Bridal Show. Meet the top vendors who can help you plan your big day. It’s Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

Head to the Danville Community Market for the Danville Wedding Show 2020. See the latest trends, get ideas and enter for the chance to win great prizes. It’s Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

Wytheville Community College holds its first Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree of the year. Jerry Steinberg and His Dixie Bluegrass Boys and The New River Wranglers will perform. It’s Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.