Grayson County High School Navy ROTC program proving popular

GRAYSON, COUNTY, Va. – A unique program to prepare high school students for potential military careers is quickly becoming popular at Grayson County High School.

Navy ROTC started at the beginning of the school year and already has more than a dozen members.

There is only one other high school in the state that has a similar program.

The instructor at Grayson County High School, retired Lt. Cmdr. Shane Collins, said he is not surprised the program is popular.

“It’s still a rural community. Lots of farmers, lots of small family farms still. They still have that pride in their country that ROTC-type programs appeal to," Collins said.

He expects the program to continue to grow next year.