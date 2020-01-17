36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

36ºF

Local News

Grayson County High School Navy ROTC program proving popular

One of only two programs in the state

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: Grayson County, Grayson County High School, Nay, Navy ROTC

GRAYSON, COUNTY, Va. – A unique program to prepare high school students for potential military careers is quickly becoming popular at Grayson County High School.

Navy ROTC started at the beginning of the school year and already has more than a dozen members.

There is only one other high school in the state that has a similar program.

The instructor at Grayson County High School, retired Lt. Cmdr. Shane Collins, said he is not surprised the program is popular.

“It’s still a rural community. Lots of farmers, lots of small family farms still. They still have that pride in their country that ROTC-type programs appeal to," Collins said.

He expects the program to continue to grow next year.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: