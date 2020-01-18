Lynchburg police bringing back Cadet Program to recruit teens out of high school

LYNCHBURG, Va. – By the end of the month, Lynchburg police will be losing more officers.

To stay ahead of their retention issues, the department is bringing back the Cadet Program after three years.

It targets high school kids ages 17 and a half to 20-year-old young adults.

Participants will work in different units of the department before they can join the academy.

Sgt. Brian Smith says there are about a dozen officers who came through the program years ago and are still working there.

“Somebody that’s already from the community. That is in the program as they go through the have the tendency to stay because again, they are serving the community that they live in. That they grew up in,” Smith said.

This is a paid position. Applications are due by Jan. 27. If you’re interested, click here.