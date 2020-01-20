Hearse driver charged after hitting Danville officer helping direct traffic for funeral procession, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville police officer is in a hospital after being hit while directing traffic for a funeral procession on Monday.

At 1:15 p.m., officer Andrew Eanes used his patrol vehicle to block southbound traffic as he led a funeral procession northbound on N. Main Street to the Highland Burial Park entrance.

The officer stepped out of the patrol vehicle to come to attention while the funeral passed when the hearse ran into him and the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle, according to the Danville Police Department.

Eanes was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is still being evaluated.

The driver of the hearse, Tyrell Payne, 35, was not injured; however, he was charged with failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.