Franklin County authorities warn of driveway paving scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Franklin County are warning residents about a driveway paving scam.

Deputies say someone recently called the sheriff’s office to report that someone promised to pave their driveway but once they paid, their driveway was left partially finished. The resident has not been able to contact or find the paver.

Authorities say you should ask to see and take a picture of anyone’s business license and check them out before reaching an agreement with a worker. Do not pay them any money until you have proof of who they are.

If you have been approached by someone to pave your driveway recently, contact the sheriff’s office.