Traditional Medicinals to invest $29.7 million, create 56 new jobs in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Gov. Northam and other officials announced that a company specializing in organic wellness teas will be investing nearly $30 million investment at Franklin County’s Summit View Business Park.

According to the announcement, Traditional Medicinals is set to invest $29.7 million to build 135,000 square-foot east coast manufacturing and processing center at the business park and create 56 new jobs.

“Traditional Medicinals is a world-class company and Franklin County is extremely excited for them to join our business community and the growing list of firms that call the Summit View Business Park home,” said Leland Mitchell, chair of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

Franklin County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for nearly two years to secure this investment.

According to economic impact modeling by the Roanoke Regional Partnership, the project will have an overall economic impact of more than $62 million at full operation each year and create more than 180 secondary jobs.

Officials say the first phase of construction at the Summit View Business Park is complete, and that the 550-acre project will eventually include pavilions, athletic fields, a festival and tourist area, multi-use trails and more.