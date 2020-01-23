Alleghany Humane Society needs help after taking in nearly 20 ‘extremely underweight’ dogs

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A local animal shelter is at capacity and in need of donations after taking in 18 malnourished dogs.

Deputies were responding to a loose dog call and the address on the dog’s collar led them to a home where there were 17 other dogs, according to Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall.

The dogs appeared to be severely malnourished and were all taken out of the home. Hall said some were taken to a veterinarian before arriving at the Alleghany Humane Society.

The Humane Society stopped all dog intake temporarily as they search for homes for the 20 dogs they currently have available.

The Humane Society’s operations manager, Missy Lawrence, said they’ve never had this many dogs and are at 95% capacity for dogs.

“We are hit pretty hard...” Lawrence said. She described the dogs as “extremely underweight.”

You can help the dogs by adopting or donating money or dog food, specifically Purine Puppy Chow Tender and Crunchy and Purina Puppy Chow Complete.

