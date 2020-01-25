Second person charged in connection with Lynchburg homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police have arrested another person in connection with a December homicide.

Dakota Scott, 25, of Lynchburg, is charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery in connection with 31-year-old Darius Saunders Jr.'s death, according to Lynchburg police.

The homicide happened on Dec. 28 in the 600 block of Gum Street.

10 News previously reported that a 15-year-old was also charged in connection with Saunders Jr.'s death. The teen told officers that he shot Saunders Jr. in a drug deal gone wrong, in which an unknown person tried to rob him and he took a gun and shot the suspected robber, according to search warrants.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tucker at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip here.