15-year-old accused of killing 31-year old in Lynchburg during suspected robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A murder investigation is underway in Lynchburg after a 15-year-old was accused of shooting and killing a 31-year-old late last month.

Search warrants reveal the following details regarding the shooting:

Officers responded to 701 Maple Street in Lynchburg on Dec. 28 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 15-year-old lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

According to police, he told officers that he had been robbed and shot in the arm. He said he took the gun, a revolver, from the person robbing him and shot the person with it, before running down the street and throwing the gun in the woods.

Officers found the gun, which they say had two fired shell casings in the cylinder.

Officers say they eventually found Darius Saunders, Jr, 31, lying in the open doorway of 621 Gum Street. He had a gunshot wound in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. A bag of what appeared to be marijuana, as well as some cell phones lying near his body, were also reportedly found.

The 15-year-old eventually told police that he went to 621 Gum Street to buy marijuana and that an unknown person tried to rob him, which is when he took the gun and shot the suspected robber.

At 621 Gum Street, officers took several bags of a “green, plant-like material,” jeans with red stains, a digital scale with residue, a wallet and several cell phones, among other items, according to search warrants.