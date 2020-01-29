Covington Schools to close next two days due to 'widespread’ sickness
Schools to be deep cleaned, sanitized during closure
COVINGTON, Va. – Another local school system is closing for several days due to a number of sick students and staff.
Covington City Public Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday, due to “widespread” sickness, according to school officials.
Custodial staff will use the two days to deep clean and disinfect the school buildings, similar to what custodial staff recently did in Bath County schools.
Schools will reopen with a normal schedule on Monday.
Due to widespread various sickness activity within Covington City Public Schools, schools will be closed on Thursday,...Posted by Covington High School on Wednesday, January 29, 2020
