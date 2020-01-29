Covington Schools to close next two days due to 'widespread’ sickness

COVINGTON, Va. – Another local school system is closing for several days due to a number of sick students and staff.

Covington City Public Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday, due to “widespread” sickness, according to school officials.

Custodial staff will use the two days to deep clean and disinfect the school buildings, similar to what custodial staff recently did in Bath County schools.

Schools will reopen with a normal schedule on Monday.