Sheriff’s deputy involved in deadly crash in Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash in Lee County on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a Lee County sheriff’s deputy was responding to an emergency call and traveling east on Route 58 when a vehicle pulled out in front of the vehicle, according to state police. Authorities said deputy had his lights and sirens on.

State police said the deputy swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the two collided on Route 58 in the 48000 block of Veterans Memorial Highway.

The driver that pulled out in front of the deputy died from his injuries shortly after he arrived at Lonesome Pine Hospital.

The deputy was taken to the same hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased driver.