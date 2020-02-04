60ºF

Earth Fare files for bankruptcy, day after announcing store closures

Based upon the filing Earth Fare could be sold to an interested party

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – Natural food grocery chain Earth Fare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

This filing comes a day after the company announced it would be closing all 50 stores.

The company listed liabilities of $100 million to $500 million and assets of $100 million to $500 million.

The company also has an estimated 10,001-25,000 creditors.

Company officers may “enter into negotiation with any interested parties regarding a purchase of any or all of the assets of the company,” according to the filing.

