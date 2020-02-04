Earth Fare files for bankruptcy, day after announcing store closures

ROANOKE, Va. – Natural food grocery chain Earth Fare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

This filing comes a day after the company announced it would be closing all 50 stores.

The company listed liabilities of $100 million to $500 million and assets of $100 million to $500 million.

The company also has an estimated 10,001-25,000 creditors.

Company officers may “enter into negotiation with any interested parties regarding a purchase of any or all of the assets of the company,” according to the filing.