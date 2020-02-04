Salem Chick-fil-A to temporarily close for renovations
Beginning Thursday, the West Main Street restaurant will be closed
SALEM, Va. – Sorry Chick-fil-A lovers in Salem, you’ll soon have to go without the popular fast-food restaurant for a little while.
Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 7, the restaurant is closing for renovations.
The restaurant is planning to reopen on Feb. 17, 2020
