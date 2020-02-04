Salem Chick-fil-A to temporarily close for renovations

SALEM, Va. – Sorry Chick-fil-A lovers in Salem, you’ll soon have to go without the popular fast-food restaurant for a little while.

Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 7, the restaurant is closing for renovations.

We are excited to share that Chick-fil-A Salem is getting a makeover! Unfortunately, this means that we will be... Posted by Chick-fil-A Salem on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The restaurant is planning to reopen on Feb. 17, 2020