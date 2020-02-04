63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

63ºF

Local News

Salem Chick-fil-A to temporarily close for renovations

Beginning Thursday, the West Main Street restaurant will be closed

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Salem, Roanoke, Chick-fil-A
photo
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SALEM, Va. – Sorry Chick-fil-A lovers in Salem, you’ll soon have to go without the popular fast-food restaurant for a little while.

Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 7, the restaurant is closing for renovations.

We are excited to share that Chick-fil-A Salem is getting a makeover! Unfortunately, this means that we will be...

Posted by Chick-fil-A Salem on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The restaurant is planning to reopen on Feb. 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: