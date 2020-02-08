Police searching for driver who hit a pedestrian and ran in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run in Bedford County.

Police said around 5:20 Saturday morning, a white 2008-2016 Ford F-250 or F-350 was traveling west on Route 460 near the Moose Lodge east of Route 681. The vehicle struck Hunter Dillon Noel, 21, of Bedford County, who was walking in the grass median. Noel was traveling west on Route 460 when he was struck by the Ford work truck traveling in the left lane.

Damage to the Ford will be to the driver’s side mirror, according to police.

Noel was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A nearby security camera captured video of the incident.

Any information regarding this incident, please contact the Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.