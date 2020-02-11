Plans submitted for development at old Blacksburg Middle School site

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The plans for a multi-million dollar development project at the old Blacksburg Middle School have been submitted.

The renderings and architectural plans map out the front half of the midtown project and what kind of materials will be used for each building.

This will include new shops, restaurants and town homes.

There will also be a new police department and parking garage near the downtown area.

Blacksburg Town Council is expected to discuss the plans next week.