Application for proposed development across from Valley View Mall withdrawn

ROANOKE, Va. – A plan to build a town center across Interstate 581 from Roanoke’s Valley View Mall is off the shelf for now.

City officials confirmed the application for a mixed-use development at Evans Spring has been withdrawn. The 114-page application was filed last month; it claimed the 93-acre development would have included a “wholesale warehouse club,” a “golf-related entertainment facility,” a grocery store, and up to 300 apartments.

The application’s withdrawal happened before the Roanoke Planning Commission’s scheduled public hearing on the rezoning plan during its March 9 meeting. Commission member Lori Katz told 10 News there were concerns about how well the development fit in with the existing neighborhood. Katz said traffic would have been a major issue; roads that currently handle 300 cars a day would have been estimated to carry 3,000 cars without any upgrades if the plan was approved.

Katz said she encourages the developers to submit a revised version of their proposal which would work better with Evans Spring’s current infrastructure.

Council members passed guidelines for Evans Spring’s development in 2013, which requires potential developers to extend the Lick Run Greenway and integrate the development into the existing neighborhood.