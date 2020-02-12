Course details for Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 released

ROANOKE, Va. – The IRONMAN group has announced the course details for the upcoming Carilion Clinic Ironman triathlon.

The centerpiece for the 70.3-mile route includes a bike course that will go along 56 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Roanoke County into Botetourt County.

For the swimming portion, triathletes will be jumping into Carvins Cove for a 1.2-mile swim before transitioning to a run at River’s Edge Park and the Roanoke River Greenway.

The triathlon is set for June 7. For more information, visit the IRONMAN website.