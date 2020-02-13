Round Town: music and trains

ROANOKE, Va. – Wytheville Community College holds its monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree. Bad Ridge and The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters will perform. It’s Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

The George Washington Train Show returns to Clifton Forge this weekend. It’s a fundraiser for the Chesapeake and Ohio Historical Society. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes admission to the C & O Railway Heritage Center.

Event Zone’s Cabin Fever Series continues. Cat 5 Band will perform. It’s Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Kazim Shrine Temple. Admission is $15.