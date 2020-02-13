Wythe County Rescue Squad to dissolve

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Wythe County will soon no longer have a rescue squad.

The county’s rescue squad is being eliminated, according to county officials, and Wytheville Fire Rescue will now cover the calls in the rescue squad’s area.

Wytheville Fire Rescue will be managed by the town and “will be assuming all equipment, personal property, accounts receivable, and financial obligations of the Wythe County Rescue Squad,” according to county officials.

The county will continue to provide financial support.

“Both entities felt that it is in the best interest of our residents to move forward and come together with this plan,” the release said.

When the rescue squad will be dissolved and what will happen to its members is unclear.