What’s News Today: transportation concerns, cornhole

ROANOKE, Va. – Today is the last day to give your feedback about transportation in the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization is asking for your thoughts in an online survey, where you drop pins on a map to show congestion, then prioritize those in most need. We have a link to the survey on wsls dot com.

The American Cornhole Organization Blue Ridge Major comes to the Berglund Center starting today. The ACO runs professional and recreational cornhole tournaments. Gates open at 11 a.m. today and 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. It’s free to cheer on your favorites.

Washington and Lee University holds its mock presidential nominating convention today and tomorrow. It tries to pick the nominee for president for the party that is out of power. Since 1908, students have correctly predicted the nominee 20 out of 26 times.