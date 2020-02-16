Man killed in single vehicle crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Lee County.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Friday on Old Route 58.

Police said A 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup truck was traveling east on Old Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the road near Route 708. The pickup overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, Michael W. Day, 57, of Big Stone Gap, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.