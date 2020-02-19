Body armor, gas mask: Search warrants reveal new details about Michael Brown

ROANOKE, Va. – Search warrants reveal new details about the weeks-long nationwide manhunt for a marine, accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County.

According to one search warrant, 70 items were collected from the RV, found in a church parking lot in Roanoke, Nov. 14th, officials believe Michael Brown was using.

Among the items collected were nine pistols and rifles, dozens of rounds of ammo, a gas mask, body armor, night vision goggles, a chemical suit and an Army handbook on explosives.

The search warrant also says, the day before the RV was found, investigators talked to an “associate” who confirmed he had been with Michael Brown, but Brown left in an RV.

Surveillance video from nearby, where the associate was located, showed an RV pulling into a campground, pulling an enclosed trailer.

As 10 News has reported, Brown is believed to have spent part of his time on the run at a campground in South Carolina.

An enclosed trailer was found abandoned on the side of the road in South Carolina.

Inside was a black Lincoln Town Car, investigators believe Brown was using to get around.

When the RV was found on Nov. 14, according to the search warrant, a “white, male subject was observed running from the recreational vehicle upon law enforcement arriving in the area.”

A second search warrant for a Roanoke credit union says investigators searched a bank account for “any and all evidence of purchases made of elements of the crime.”

Brown is accused of shooting Rodney Brown Nov. 9 at the Franklin home Rodney lived at with Michael’s mother.

After 18 days on the run, Michael was found hiding at the home and arrested.

He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month.