Ice, Ice Baby! New River Polar Plunge just days away

RADFORD, Va. – It’s that time of year again: Hundreds of people, including some familiar faces, will be jumping in the frigid water this Saturday at Dudley’s Landing/Bisset Park in Radford to benefit Special Olympics Virginia.

To kick off the excitement for the New River Polar Plunge, 10 News anchor Brittny McGraw and chief meteorologist Jeff Haniewich took their love for the cause to the next level on Wednesday morning -- with a flipper race around the newsroom. Brittny won in a landslide, to no one’s surprise.

All the fun and games are to help raise money and awareness for a good cause. As of Wednesday night, the New River Polar Plunge was about $12,500 shy of its $55,000 goal. Anyone can donate, whether they are taking the plunge or not.

10 News has a team ready to take the plunge, and as of 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, had raised nearly $6,000.

Still can’t decide on whether or not to sign up? You still have time. Plungers can sign up to participate until the start time of the event Saturday morning. Plus, the morning will be filled with activities open to the public, like music, a costume contest, parade and free Sheetz hot chocolate.

The fundraising team to beat this year is Virginia Tech’s Phi Sigma Kappa, raising nearly $12,000. The top fundraising individual is 10 News anchor Brittny McGraw.

This event is one of five Polar Plunge Festivals in Virginia. There’s a similar event in Prince William County on Saturday and a 'Solar Plunge’ in Richmond on June 13. The plunge season kicked off in Fairfax on Jan. 25 and the biggest plunge took place Feb. 7-8 in Virginia Beach.