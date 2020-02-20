Roanoke Valley SPCA reopens after structural repairs to building

ROANOKE, Va. – You once again have the option to adopt a cat or dog from the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Leaders cut the ribbon on the building Thursday afternoon after two months of repairs. The building had been open for cat adoptions for a week, but Thursday’s ceremony marked the return of dogs to the complex.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA needed $300,000 to fix structural problems with the building and to replace a broken HVAC system.

“It has been great today to finally cut the ribbon and welcome everyone back to the revitalized shelter," said Roanoke Valley SPCA CEO Denise Hayes. "My cheeks hurt from smiling so much today.”