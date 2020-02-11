Roanoke Valley SPCA reopens after two months of construction

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking to find a furry friend to call your own, a Roanoke animal shelter has just reopened its doors.

The Roanoke Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering pet adoptions again, two months after its building needed to close for structural repairs. The organization has cats available to adopt right now, but dogs will not arrive to the reconstructed shelter for another week.

Roanoke Valley SPCA staff members say it has been hard waiting so long to continue their mission of finding these pets homes.

“We got everything back in last week, then towards the end of the week we said ‘We’re ready. We need pets now,'" said Suzanne Creswell of the Roanoke Valley SPCA. "It’s been great to be back.”