Danville police searching for driver who crashed car into living room

DANVILLE. Va. – Danville Police are investigating an early morning hit and run after they said a driver crashed an SUV into a house.

A 911 call just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday led emergency personnel to the 400 block of Gay Street. That’s where crews located a gold Ford Escape in the living room of a vacant house.

Police said the SUV had gone through the front door, the engine was still running, but the driver had fled the scene.

No one reported any injuries in connection with this crash and the circumstances surrounding it are still under investigation.

Police contacted the property manager about the damage to the house and removed the SUV from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.