Two Virginia men facing drug charges after traffic stop in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Carroll County Sunday.

Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Wagon Wheel Road in the Laurel Community on a 1999 Ford Mustang.

The driver was identified as Derrick Michael Bias from Speedwell, Va. Deputies were advised Bias's Virginia driver license was revoked, related to a DUI.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Daniel Joe Nelson Jr from Fancy Gap, Va. whose license was also suspended.

Officers located methamphetamine along with suspected hydrocodone, scales and drug packaging materials. Both Bias and Nelson were then detained.

Upon searching Nelson, officers said they found a used hypodermic syringe on him. Both Bias and Nelson were arrested and transported to Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Bias was later charged with possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance (Hydrocodone), possession of a controlled weapon, possession of a weapon after being a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked DUI related and operating a motor vehicle without certified ignition interlock. Bias was later held without bail and transported to New River Valley Regional Jail.

Nelson was charged with possession of controlled paraphernalia and later released.