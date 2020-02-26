Harlem Globetrotters bring anti-bullying program to Roanoke Catholic students
ROANOKE, Va. – Kids at Roanoke Catholic School had a special visitor on Wednesday.
Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin stopped by and showed off some of his skills; however, he was there for a much bigger reason.
McClurkin talked with students about bullying as part of T.E.A.M., a Globetrotter program aiming to provide students with bullying solutions .
The program’s name is an acronym for talk, empathize, ask and mobilize.
"Bullying is still a huge epidemic nowadays in schools and hopefully we can get a good message through to them," McClurkin said.
The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2020 Pushing the Limits World Tour to the Berglund Center on March 11.
