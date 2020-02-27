40ºF

Round Town: Sci-fi, family fun and boats

Events happening this weekend.

Patrick McKee, Anchor

ROANOKE, Va. – New River Community College holds Family Fun Festival. It features activities for the whole family, including face painting, bouncy house, mechanical bull, games and more. It's Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Edwards Hall on the Dublin campus. Admission is free.

The Roanoke Boat Show returns to the Berglund Center this weekend. Every dealer on Smith Mountain Lake will there. Compare products and get ready for the warmer weather and water. It’s Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7.50 on Saturday and free on Friday and Sunday.

Explore the world of sci-fi, fantasy, horror and pop culture at MystiCon. There’s music, art, vendors, costumes and panel discussion with guests including, Zack Ward and Larry Niven. Events are Friday through Sunday at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood.

