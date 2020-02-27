Two people make it out safely during Clifton Forge house fire

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Clifton Forge on Wednesday evening.

Two people who were inside at the time of the fire were able to make it out of a first story window, according to the Clifton Forge Fire Department.

It happened at a two-story house in the 600 block of Brussels Ave.

The fire spread from the first floor to the second, according to the fire department.

Officials said there is “significant” fire and smoke damage to the house, but there isn’t a damage estimate yet.

It’s not clear what caused the fire and officials say the investigation is ongoing.

The Clifton Forge Fire Department was assisted by crews from Selma, Sharon and Iron Gate.