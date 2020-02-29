Massive drug bust leads to life sentence for Floyd County drug dealer

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – One of the men charged in a record-setting drug bust in our area will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A jury recommended two life sentences plus eight years for Jorge Martinez-Estrada, 31, on multiple charges Wednesday, according to the Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The jury found Martinez-Estrada guilty of distributing at least 200 grams of meth, distributing more than 250 grams of cocaine, possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic and possessing a firearm as a non-U.S. citizen, according to the Virginia State Police.

This was part of a massive undercover investigation last year called “Operation Trap Door.”

Operation Trap Door yielded the largest drug seizure ever in Southwest Virginia, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Prosecutors say Martinez-Estrada helped distribute 30 pounds of crystal meth and more than 6 pounds of cocaine.

Back in September 2019, authorities seized thousands of fentanyl pills, a gun and over $115,000 in cash.

Evidence showed that Martinez-Estrada transported the drugs in hidden compartments in a pickup truck and toolboxes, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The three-day trial started on Monday. Jurors heard from 23 witnesses.