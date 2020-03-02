One arrested after fake active shooting reported at Franklin County Walmart

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities arrested the person they say called in a false report of an active shooting at the Rocky Mount Walmart on Monday.

At 12:45 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a possible active shooter situation at the Walmart on Old Franklin Turnpike, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Rocky Mount police were immediately dispatched to the scene and members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Once on scene, officers confirmed there was no active shooter.

An unarmed person in a wooded area near the Walmart was arrested and charged with making the call, according to Rocky Mount Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins.

Haskins said that the scene is still active but there is no threat to the public.