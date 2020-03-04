Virginia Tech students cast their ballots on campus for Super Tuesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Some of Virginia’s youngest eligible voters cast their Super Tuesday ballots without leaving their school.

Hundreds of Virginia Tech students cast their ballots at the Squires Student Center. The voting precincts stationed at Squires covered all Virginia Tech students who live on campus.

“I grew up knowing that when you turn 18, you need to vote," said Laila Ampy-Thomas, a Virginia Tech freshman. "You need to go out and let your voice be heard, and this is the way government can hear my voice.”

Virginia Tech political science professor Dr. Caitlin Jewett believes college voters could be powerful at the Democratic primary polls.

“Their vote can be fairly influential," Jewett said. "That is an age group that if they show up together and mobilize, they have the potential.”