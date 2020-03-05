Alleghany County canceling classes to plan for remote learning in case of coronavirus

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Staff at Alleghany County Public Schools will be taking time to prepare for the possibility of the coronavirus impacting the school year.

On March 11, all schools will be closed to students to allow staff to develop a series of lesson plans to engage students in remote learning, should it become necessary.

That plan comes from recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control to “prepare for all possibilities, including the need to close schools for an extended period of time at some point over the next several weeks or months.”

During this teacher workday, support services staff will continue to conduct district-wide disinfection and cleaning.

The school district reminded people that its action is for preparation purposes only and that there have been zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia.

The school district provided guidance from the CDC on how to avoid the spread of this and other illnesses.