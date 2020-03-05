Alleghany County canceling classes to plan for remote learning in case of coronavirus
Staff will be working to develop a series of lesson plans to engage students in remote learning, should it become necessary
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Staff at Alleghany County Public Schools will be taking time to prepare for the possibility of the coronavirus impacting the school year.
On March 11, all schools will be closed to students to allow staff to develop a series of lesson plans to engage students in remote learning, should it become necessary.
That plan comes from recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control to “prepare for all possibilities, including the need to close schools for an extended period of time at some point over the next several weeks or months.”
During this teacher workday, support services staff will continue to conduct district-wide disinfection and cleaning.
The school district reminded people that its action is for preparation purposes only and that there have been zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia.
The school district provided guidance from the CDC on how to avoid the spread of this and other illnesses.
- Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Make sure to use soap and warm water. Be sure to also wash your fingertips;
- Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, and then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm/elbow
- As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose
- If children are feeling sick, please keep them home from school. Allow them some time to feel better so that they do not risk infecting others.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.