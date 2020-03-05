Roanoke County ‘likely’ to close a school for at least 2 weeks if coronavirus hits classroom

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – While Virginia has yet to see a confirmed case of coronavirus, some school districts are creating plans for a potential outbreak.

In Roanoke County, schools could close for at least 14 days if a coronavirus case develops that has a connection to one or more schools, according to Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicley.

That plan comes at the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Health, according to Nicely.

Nicely distributed a letter to staff, as well as parents and guardians explaining the planned security measure.

If one case is identified in our community, and there is any connection to one or more of our schools, one or more schools are likely to be closed for a minimum of 14 days, upon recommendation by the VDH. We are working on plans to provide resources to support continued educational opportunities for student while they are at home. We encourage you to consider plans in the event that schools close for an extended period of time. Roanoke County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicley

Nicely’s letter also provides advice on how to stay healthy and prevent the spread of most diseases.

“As a reminder, preventing the spread of illnesses is a team effort. We need your help as well. The best way you can help prevent the spread of viruses is to keep your child at home when he or she is sick and stay home until he or she is vomit-free, diarrhea-free and fever-free (under 100.4 degrees) without any medicine for at least 24 hours. If a student returns to school while still contagious, even if he or she seems to feel better, there is a much greater risk that other students will become infected, further spreading viruses and other illnesses.”

Nicely also touched on other behaviors to practice to prevent the spread of viruses, including avoiding contact with anyone who is sick, washing your hands for 20 seconds and covering coughs/sneezes and avoid touching nose, eyes or mouth with unwashed hands.