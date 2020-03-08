Second coronavirus case confirmed in Virginia, officials say

On Sunday morning, Virginia health officials announced a second confirmed case of the coronavirus in Virginia. Both people who have the virus are in northern Virginia.

The latest case to be announced is for a person in the city of Fairfax who is in their 80s, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health. They traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients.

“The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on Feb. 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Health officials are expected to give a public briefing Sunday at 1 p.m. in Fairfax, in which they say they will provide more information on the investigations and what’s being done to identify and monitor cases.

On Saturday, the Pentagon announced that a U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County tested positive.