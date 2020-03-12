Longwood University to temporarily cancel classes as student has ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus test result

FARMVILLE, Va. – A student at Longwood University was tested for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and received a “presumptive positive” result, the university announced Wednesday.

University officials say the student will continue to self-quarantine while waiting for the CDC to confirm the positive test.

Starting on Thursday and effective through at least Wednesday, March 18, Longwood’s campus events and in-person classes are canceled.

The Virginia Department of Health believes that even with the presumptive positive result, “there remains a low generalized risk" to the Longwood community, according to university officials.

Officials say they are prepared to extend the cancelation of in-person classes beyond March 18 if necessary.

In a press release, officials emphasized, “The University is not closing. Students may wish to return home during this period, but they do not have to. We recognize many students may feel safer and more secure here at Longwood than in places to which they might return, and we will continue to accommodate you.”

Faculty will get in touch with their students about assignments and clinical/internship experiences. Residence halls, the library and the dining hall will stay open.

