Students create petition in response to Liberty University’s decision to keep school open

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A group of students is speaking out in opposition after Liberty University President Jerry Falwell announced Friday that students will to return to campus after their spring break ends.

This news comes as numerous area colleges and universities are adjusting their operations and moving to distance or online learning in the wake of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A student-created change.org petition argues that “We should be taking action like the other major schools in Virginia and transition to online classes for a period of time until it is safe to return to campus.”

The petition also mentions Liberty’s current online learning presence.

“Liberty University is extremely adept at creating online classes, as 94,000+ students are enrolled in their online program,” the petition reads.

The petition had more than 1,500 signatures as of 5 p.m. on Friday.